Comparing of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 56 0.76 4.23M 2.79 20.85 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 7.19M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 7,500,000.00% 0% 0% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 77,478,448.28% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

27.1 and 27.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Its rival BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.8% and 21.3% respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, 61.71% are BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.