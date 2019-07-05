Comparing of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.83 N/A 2.73 24.24 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 and a Quick Ratio of 27.1. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 37.34% for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. with consensus target price of $85. AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus target price and a 376.19% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. looks more robust than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.5% and 14.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has weaker performance than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.