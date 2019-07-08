Comparing of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

We are comparing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.76 N/A 2.73 24.24 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 and a Quick Ratio of 27.1. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 42.74% upside potential and a consensus price target of $85. Meanwhile, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 460.00%. Based on the data shown earlier, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. 0.1% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bullish than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.