Comparing of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 11.77 N/A 2.79 20.85 Arvinas Inc. 21 55.97 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Arvinas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 and a Quick Ratio of 27.1. Competitively, Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Arvinas Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s upside potential is 50.31% at a $85 average target price. Competitively Arvinas Inc. has an average target price of $31.5, with potential upside of 27.79%. Based on the results shown earlier, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. About 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Arvinas Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.