Comparing of BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) and Its Rivals

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of BioSig Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.96% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand BioSig Technologies Inc. has 8.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.12% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have BioSig Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.20% -292.40% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares BioSig Technologies Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for BioSig Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.47 2.73 2.81

With consensus price target of $10.5, BioSig Technologies Inc. has a potential upside of 26.96%. As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 64.70%. BioSig Technologies Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BioSig Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSig Technologies Inc. 5.2% 31.26% 97.73% 97.73% 89.13% 103.75% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

For the past year BioSig Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSig Technologies Inc. are 11 and 11. Competitively, BioSig Technologies Inc.’s competitors have 4.60 and 3.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSig Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioSig Technologies Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

BioSig Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.72 and its 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, BioSig Technologies Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.10 which is 10.44% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

BioSig Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BioSig Technologies Inc. shows that it’s better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to BioSig Technologies Inc.’s rivals.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.