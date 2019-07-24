Comparing of BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Since BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 118.34 N/A -2.25 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 17.00 N/A -6.84 0.00

Demonstrates BioPharmX Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.04 beta indicates that BioPharmX Corporation is 104.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioPharmX Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given BioPharmX Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s potential upside is 195.91% and its consensus target price is $25.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation shares and 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. About 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats BioPharmX Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.