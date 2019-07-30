Comparing of BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 115.24 N/A -2.25 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioPharmX Corporation and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioPharmX Corporation and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioPharmX Corporation are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 18.7 and 18.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BioPharmX Corporation and Kodiak Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s average target price is $22.5, while its potential upside is 75.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioPharmX Corporation and Kodiak Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 48.3%. BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend while Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.