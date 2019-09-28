Comparing of BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

As Biotechnology businesses, BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation N/A 0.00 13.26M -2.02 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 17.69M -3.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioPharmX Corporation and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BioPharmX Corporation and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 3,742,591,024.56% -870.1% -334.1% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 167,360,454.12% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility & Risk

BioPharmX Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 93.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.07 beta. From a competition point of view, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for BioPharmX Corporation and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 260.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioPharmX Corporation and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.1% and 81.8% respectively. 1.64% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation was more bearish than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.