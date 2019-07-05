Comparing of BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 149.25 N/A -2.25 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 561.43 N/A -2.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BioPharmX Corporation and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioPharmX Corporation are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Clearside Biomedical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioPharmX Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioPharmX Corporation and Clearside Biomedical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 39.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend while Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Clearside Biomedical Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.