Comparing of BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation N/A 0.00 13.26M -2.02 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 3,742,591,024.56% -870.1% -334.1% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 188,758,980.14% -176% -114.9%

Risk & Volatility

BioPharmX Corporation is 93.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.07. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.98 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioPharmX Corporation and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.1% and 8.5% respectively. BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.64%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.