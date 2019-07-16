Comparing of BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

We are contrasting BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 126.18 N/A -2.25 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioPharmX Corporation and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioPharmX Corporation and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.04 beta means BioPharmX Corporation’s volatility is 104.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioPharmX Corporation. Its rival Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

BioPharmX Corporation and Aptose Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Aptose Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $6.83, with potential upside of 137.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation has -53.28% weaker performance while Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 5.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.