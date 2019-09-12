Comparing of BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Both BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 1 263.58 N/A -2.02 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BioPharmX Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioPharmX Corporation and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $12, which is potential 347.76% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.64%. Comparatively, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has 23.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation was more bearish than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats on 5 of the 8 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.