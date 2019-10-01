Comparing of BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation N/A 0.00 13.26M -2.02 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 2 0.00 11.67M -15.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BioPharmX Corporation and Altimmune Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 3,727,860,556.65% -870.1% -334.1% Altimmune Inc. 557,866,054.78% -87.3% -71%

Volatility & Risk

BioPharmX Corporation has a beta of 0.07 and its 93.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Altimmune Inc. has a 3.05 beta and it is 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioPharmX Corporation and Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.1% and 9.4% respectively. 1.64% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance while Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Altimmune Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.