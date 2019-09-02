Comparing of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 38.31 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synlogic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synlogic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Synlogic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 average target price and a -28.32% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synlogic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.8%. Insiders owned 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.