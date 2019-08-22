Comparing of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Analyst Recommendations

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, which is potential 396.86% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 7.7% respectively. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 22.93%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.