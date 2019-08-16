Comparing of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Since BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.30 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Analyst Recommendations

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s potential upside is 42.86% and its consensus target price is $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 77.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.