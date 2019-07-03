Comparing of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 75920000.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.75 average target price and a -100.00% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 15.9% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while INSYS Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.