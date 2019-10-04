Comparing of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 4.20M -2.30 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 44.69M -1.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 73,426,573.43% 0% 0% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 314,496,833.22% -66.1% -37.2%

Analyst Recommendations

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $22, with potential upside of 54.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.