Comparing of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 18.24 N/A -2.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53.6% respectively. 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 40.67% stronger performance while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.68% weaker performance.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.