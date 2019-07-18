Comparing of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 28.53 N/A 0.07 262.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 63.9% respectively. Insiders held 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.