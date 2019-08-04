Comparing of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

We are comparing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 88 9.09 N/A -0.50 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 104.20 N/A -2.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and has 7.7 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 47.28% upside potential and a consensus price target of $114.64. Translate Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus price target and a 152.71% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 58.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance while Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.