Comparing of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 87 8.60 N/A -0.50 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.41 N/A -0.89 0.00

Demonstrates BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Volatility & Risk

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 1.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.92 beta which is 192.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is $114.64, with potential upside of 56.04%. Meanwhile, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential downside is -3.85%. The information presented earlier suggests that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. looks more robust than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 58.7%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.