Comparing of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 88 9.09 N/A -0.50 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 39.73 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Precision BioSciences Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has an average price target of $114.64, and a 47.28% upside potential. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s average price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 102.48%. The information presented earlier suggests that Precision BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41.6%. About 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. was less bearish than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.