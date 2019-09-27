Comparing of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

This is a contrast between BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 74 -1.81 178.32M -0.50 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 0.00 59.03M -5.19 0.00

Demonstrates BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 239,645,208.98% -3.1% -2% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 200,101,694.92% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility and Risk

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 117.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$119 is BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 67.09%. On the other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 27.46% and its consensus target price is $35. The information presented earlier suggests that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. looks more robust than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.