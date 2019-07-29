Comparing of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 88 9.56 N/A -0.50 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5%

Risk and Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. OncoCyte Corporation’s 539.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 6.39 beta.

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OncoCyte Corporation are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average price target is $114.64, while its potential upside is 41.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 22.3%. Insiders held 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36% OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than OncoCyte Corporation

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.