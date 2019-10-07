Comparing of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

As Biotechnology businesses, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 73 -1.65 178.32M -0.50 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 4 0.00 22.50M -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 244,441,398.22% -3.1% -2% GlycoMimetics Inc. 570,053,204.97% -24.1% -23.1%

Risk & Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.34 beta. In other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc. has beta of 2.38 which is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential is 80.55% at a $119 average price target. On the other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s potential upside is 25.57% and its average price target is $5.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. seems more appealing than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 1.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. was more bearish than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors GlycoMimetics Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.