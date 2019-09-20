Comparing of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Since BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 83 8.89 N/A -0.50 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 5.64 N/A -7.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Risk & Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s current beta is 1.34 and it happens to be 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has beta of 2.82 which is 182.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 56.58% for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. with average target price of $119.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Comparatively, 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.