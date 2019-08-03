Comparing of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

This is a contrast between BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 88 9.09 N/A -0.50 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.34 shows that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus price target of $114.64, and a 47.28% upside potential. Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average price target and a 114.29% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 37.8%. Insiders held 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend while Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.