Comparing of BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN)

As Biotechnology companies, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLineRx Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.99 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioLineRx Ltd. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioLineRx Ltd. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioLineRx Ltd. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.13% and 3.61%. 3.46% are BioLineRx Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Prana Biotechnology Ltd beats on 2 of the 3 factors BioLineRx Ltd.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.