Comparing of BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLineRx Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -2.99 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1968.10 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BioLineRx Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLineRx Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s consensus price target is $62, while its potential upside is 30.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioLineRx Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.13% and 50%. About 3.46% of BioLineRx Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year BioLineRx Ltd. had bearish trend while CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 5 of the 8 factors BioLineRx Ltd.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.