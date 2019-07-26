Comparing of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$78.17 is Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 74.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 0%. About 6.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was more bullish than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.