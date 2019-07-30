Comparing of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 104.16 N/A -3.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7%

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s upside potential is 73.71% at a $78.17 consensus price target. Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $29, with potential upside of 119.20%. Based on the results shown earlier, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was more bullish than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.