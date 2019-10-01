Comparing of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 42 0.00 43.70M -5.29 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.55M -1.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 104,997,597.31% -201.4% -89.8% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 308,691,468.89% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a consensus price target of $78.17, and a 91.64% upside potential. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 327.81% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares and 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 11.2% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend while Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.