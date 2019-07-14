Comparing of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 64.14 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Rafael Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Rafael Holdings Inc. which has a 13 Current Ratio and a 13 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has an average target price of $79.17, and a 86.19% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares and 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.