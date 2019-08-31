Comparing of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a consensus target price of $78.17, and a 99.46% upside potential. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.5 average target price and a 116.12% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. seems more appealing than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 79.5%. About 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.