Comparing of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 310.47 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Its rival Geron Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Geron Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 86.19% for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. with average target price of $79.17. Competitively Geron Corporation has an average target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 161.19%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.5% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Competitively, Geron Corporation has 0.48% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Geron Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Geron Corporation beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.