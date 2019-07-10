Comparing of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has an average target price of $79.17, and a 83.09% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares and 23.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was more bullish than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.