Comparing of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

As Biotechnology companies, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Its rival Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a consensus target price of $78.17, and a 102.30% upside potential. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 average target price and a 80.36% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 86.3% respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 11.2%. Competitively, 0.6% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.