Comparing of Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and Its Rivals

As Drug Manufacturers – Major company, Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Biogen Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.39% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Biogen Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.40% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Biogen Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen Inc. 0.00% 39.50% 20.50% Industry Average 46.28% 47.03% 14.50%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Biogen Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen Inc. N/A 249 8.81 Industry Average 3.16B 6.82B 21.97

Biogen Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Biogen Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Biogen Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen Inc. 1 12 6 2.32 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 3.59 2.75

Biogen Inc. currently has an average price target of $270.84, suggesting a potential upside of 23.13%. The rivals have a potential upside of 66.64%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results delivered earlier is that Biogen Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Biogen Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biogen Inc. -1.42% 0.99% 3.63% -27.46% -28.25% -20.97% Industry Average 2.31% 2.07% 6.28% 11.52% 12.50% 19.49%

For the past year Biogen Inc. has -20.97% weaker performance while Biogen Inc.’s rivals have 19.49% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biogen Inc. are 2.5 and 2.2. Competitively, Biogen Inc.’s rivals have 3.57 and 3.26 for Current and Quick Ratio. Biogen Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Biogen Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Biogen Inc. has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Biogen Inc.’s rivals are 7.74% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

Biogen Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Biogen Inc.’s peers beat Biogen Inc.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies. The companyÂ’s Phase III clinical trial products comprise GAZYVA for the treatment of front-line indolent non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and Aducanumab and E2609 for AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its Phase II clinical trial products include BIIB074 for trigeminal neuralgia, lumbosacral radiculopathy, and erythromelalgia; BAN2401 for Alzheimer's disease; Opicinumab (anti-LINGO-1) for MS; TYSABRI for acute ischemic stroke; rAAV-XLRS for X-linked juvenile retinoschisis; BG00011 (STX-100) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 (Anti-BDCA02) for lupus. The companyÂ’s Phase I clinical trial products comprise BIIB061 for MS; BIIB054 for Parkinson's disease; BIIB067 (IONIS-SOD1Rx) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and BIIB068 (BTK Inhibitor) for autoimmune disease. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie, Inc.; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis; and University of Pennsylvania. Biogen Inc. offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. The company was formerly known as Biogen Idec Inc. and changed its name to Biogen Inc. in March 2015. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.