Comparing of Biofrontera AG (BFRA) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 424.83 N/A -3.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Biofrontera AG and Prothena Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Biofrontera AG and Prothena Corporation plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Biofrontera AG and Prothena Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.04% and 92.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Biofrontera AG has 32.89% stronger performance while Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats on 5 of the 7 factors Prothena Corporation plc.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.