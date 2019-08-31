Comparing of Biofrontera AG (BFRA) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Biofrontera AG has 2.04% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Biofrontera AG and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Biofrontera AG and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Biofrontera AG and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 141.32%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Biofrontera AG and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Biofrontera AG has weaker performance than Biofrontera AG’s peers.

Dividends

Biofrontera AG does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Biofrontera AG’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.