Comparing of Biofrontera AG (BFRA) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

We will be comparing the differences between Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Demonstrates Biofrontera AG and Immutep Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Biofrontera AG and Immutep Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.04% and 10.32%. About 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year Biofrontera AG had bullish trend while Immutep Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats Immutep Limited on 2 of the 3 factors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.