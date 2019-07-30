Comparing of Biofrontera AG (BFRA) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

As Biotechnology companies, Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 39 2128.37 N/A -3.74 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 2 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics AG on the other hand boasts of a $61 consensus price target and a 18.68% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biofrontera AG and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.04% and 44.9%. Biofrontera AG’s share held by insiders are 0.04%. Competitively, 2.2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35%

For the past year Biofrontera AG’s stock price has smaller growth than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 5 of the 8 factors Biofrontera AG.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.