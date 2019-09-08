Comparing of Biofrontera AG (BFRA) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 17.75 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Biofrontera AG and Amarin Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Biofrontera AG and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc’s consensus target price is $35.75, while its potential upside is 119.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biofrontera AG and Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 2.04% and 45.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Biofrontera AG has weaker performance than Amarin Corporation plc

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats Biofrontera AG.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.