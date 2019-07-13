Comparing of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.41 N/A -0.61 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility & Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 0.37 beta, while its volatility is 63.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.46 beta which makes it 146.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 60.8 and 60.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has an average price target of $7.4, and a 81.82% upside potential. On the other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 165.25% and its consensus price target is $21.83. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Viking Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.3% and 69.1%. Insiders held 4% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has stronger performance than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.