Comparing of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

As Biotechnology businesses, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.77 N/A -0.61 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Risk & Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7.4 is BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 70.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 10.4%. Insiders held 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Comparatively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.