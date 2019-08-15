Comparing of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

We are contrasting BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.69 N/A -0.61 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.59 N/A -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Volatility and Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.46. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s 192.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.92 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 72.90% for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. with consensus target price of $7.4. On the other hand, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -4.84% and its consensus target price is $11. The information presented earlier suggests that BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. looks more robust than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 58.7%. 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has weaker performance than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.