Comparing of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.14 N/A -0.61 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.77 N/A -7.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.37. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.05 beta and it is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is $7.4, with potential upside of 101.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.7% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.