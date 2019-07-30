Comparing of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.14 N/A -0.61 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.76 0.00

Demonstrates BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2%

Risk & Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 0.37 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.19 beta is the reason why it is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is $7.4, with potential upside of 101.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.3% and 51.2% respectively. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has weaker performance than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.