Comparing of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.68 N/A -0.61 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 and its Quick Ratio is 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.4, and a 73.30% upside potential. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $82.67 consensus price target and a 82.29% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has weaker performance than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.